WF politicians join forces to help recover, replace ‘Forever’ horse statue

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Four local politicians are pitching in to help possibly recover and replace a statue that honors slain Wichita Falls teenager, Lauren Landavazo and her friend Makayla Smith.

Senator Pat Fallon, Representative Drew Springer, Representative James Frank and Mayor Stephen Santellana will hold a press conference at McNiel Middle School, Monday Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

They plan to announce a donation of $5,000 to Crime Stoppers as a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and board approval in connection to the theft of the “Forever” statue and $5,000 toward buying a new horse statue.

According to Wichita Falls police, the horse statue was stolen from the middle school between Wednesday night, Sept. 30, and early Thursday morning, Oct. 1.

Officials said they received a tip that a black pickup truck was seen with the horse statue in the back of it at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Oct. 1.

An unidentified white male was in the bed of the truck holding the statue.