WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to Oncor’s outage map, more than 3,000 people are without power in Wichita Falls.

The power outage is reportedly affecting people north of Wichita Falls, in between Wichita Falls and Burkburnett around Sheppard Air Force Base.

The power outage will reportedly last until 7 p.m.