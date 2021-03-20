WF Public Library holds first FEMA disaster assistance registration event in state

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Public Library held the first FEMA disaster assistance registration event in the state this Saturday, March 20.

FEMA officials helped residents of Wichita County and other local areas apply for disaster assistance for damages suffered from the winter storm.

“Clay County is dragging their feet about getting the FEMA assistance for its residents,” Roger Atkinson, Clay County resident, said.

Atkinson is one of many Texans applying for FEMA disaster assistance because of damage from the winter storm in February.

Atkinson said after he filed his registration, FEMA officials told him that it depends on Clay County to determine whether he will get assistance.

“She called Clay County. Clay County said, ‘You gotta go through FEMA.’ FEMA said, ‘Ok, that depends on the governor.’ Governor said, ‘It refers back to our county leaders,'” Atkinson said.

Wichita County is one of 77 counties that are designated for individual assistance from FEMA.

Although Clay County is not on the list, Atkinson could qualify for relief if Clay County is ever designated for individual assistance.

He said he needs it because he has no insurance, has spent almost $1,000 on repairs and still does not have hot water.

“Every water line shattered on it, hot water heater ruptured, we were without electricity for two and a half days,” Atkinson said. “I had to bring in my turkey fryer to burn for heat in the bedroom, and had to bring my barbecue grill in, propane barbecue grill into the kitchen just to be able to cook food hear water.”

City of Wichita Falls officials said this event was set up just under a week ago because getting Wichita County residents to sign up for relief has been a struggle.

“Some of them are having problems with it. There are some denial letters going out because they probably didn’t fill out something right or checked the wrong box. They’re kind of here to help. We asked for it,” John Henderson, Wichita Falls emergency preparedness coordinator, said.

While people seeking assistance can apply online, Henderson said having face-to-face contact is always helpful, especially for those without internet access.

“People have always come to a resource center like they’re doing right now face-to-face,” Henderson said. “So there’s not a lot of these going on because of COVID. It’s restricting how many people we can have here.”

But for Atkinson, he said he’s just happy to be alive after the storm has passed.

“I’m still upright and breathing. I can’t complain about that,” Atkinson said.

Officials said counties like Clay and Archer that are not on the list could still qualify if FEMA sees rising numbers of applications in those areas.

