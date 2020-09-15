WF receives second grant from CARES Act for economic recovery

Wichita Falls was awarded another federal grant totaling $594,749 to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday.

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls was awarded another federal grant totaling $594,749 to help recover from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Tuesday.

The funding, which was allocated by Congress in March, comes through the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act.

In total, the state of Texas was also awarded $38,299,172 for state officials to use for the same purpose.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to make economic recovery in Wichita Falls a high priority as we weather this deadly pandemic.”