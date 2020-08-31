WF resident asking for 100 cards to celebrate 100th birthday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma nursing home resident is asking for your help celebrating her 100th birthday.

Trudy Hughes, who is a resident at Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation in Wichita Falls, will be celebrating her 100th birthday on September 4th and wishes to receive 100 cards to celebrate.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Trudy has not been able to have any visitors since March other than window visits.

You can send cards to Trudy at :

910 Midwestern PKWY, Wichita Falls, TX, 76302.

Trudy thanks you in advance for helping her celebrate!

