WF resident concerned about local confederate statues

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL)—The removal of confederate statues from the Civil War is raising both praise and alarm in some states, including right here in Texoma.

States like Arizona and Kentucky recently took down memorials, and Virginia is deciding to remove the Robert E. Lee statue, and local residents like Bob Hampton whose great grandfather served in the 30th Texas Calvary worry memorials like the ones here in Wichita Falls will also be removed.



“I think people in north Texas and this area are aware of their history this does not represent any kind of racial over-tones the civil war is portrayed as a fight for slavery simply because the winners get to tell the stories,” Hampton said.

The sons of our Southland Memorial Monument in front of the memorial stadium were erected in 1934 by the United Daughters of Confederacy.

As of now there are no petitions or requests to have the monument removed.