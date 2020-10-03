WF residents call for justice in Wilder McDaniel case with cruise

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the two year anniversary of the death of Jason Wilder McDaniel, Wichita Falls residents will cruise from the soccer fields by Memorial Stadium to the Grand Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 3. in the hopes of getting justice for Wilder McDaniel.

Participants will leave the soccer fields at 5 p.m.

Wilder McDaniel, the son of former MMA fighter Bubba McDaniel, was found dead on Oct. 11, 2018.

He was just two years old.

According to the autopsy, Wilder was placed in a crib with pillows and bedding on the night of his death, but the next morning he was found dead on the floor next to the crib.

The autopsy also said, Wilder suffered from possible asphyxia and blunt force trauma.

Wilder was regarded as a healthy 2-year-old.

It is projected that a lot of people will show up to the Grand Hotel to show their support for the McDaniel family.