WF residents can now see Santa Claus virtually

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the holiday season and with the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa is looking to spread the holiday cheer in a different way.

Families wanting to see Santa Claus while maintaining social distancing now have a chance to do so virtually.

Santa will be available to meet through Zoom, Facetime, Facebook Messenger and Google Meets.

Even though people can’t see each other in person, Santa and his helpers said they still want to do what they can to the spread holiday cheer.

“Santa and I both really wanted to bring that hope and that joy during the Christmas season this year, with all the craziness 2020 has brought us,” Garrett Henderson, Santa’s Helper, said.

To schedule a meeting with Santa Claus, send an email to santagclause90@gmail.com.