WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop.

City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26, the combined levels of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo sat at 68.3%.

Once the combined lake levels sink to 65%, the city’s Stage 1 Drought Watch will be activated, and water restrictions will begin to take effect.

City water officials believe this will happen sometime in late October at the current rate of decline, however, they said cooler weather or rain could extend this estimation into November.

Stage 1 Water Restrictions include changes to outside irrigation, car washing, and restrictions for local restaurants, clubs, bars, and school cafeterias, among many other restrictions.

A full list of all Wichita Falls water restrictions, stage by stage, can be found on our website.

As a reminder, Wichita County will reinstate a county-wide burn ban, effective Saturday, October 1, 2022.

More information on lake levels, water conservation, water restrictions, and tips on conserving water can be found on the City of Wichita Falls website.