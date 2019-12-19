WF residents, officials react to presidential impeachment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The House voted almost entirely along party lines for two articles of impeachment to remove the president from office: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Residents and local officials are sharing what impacts this may have on the country going forward.

Quite a few people believe this will not do any good for either party, in fact, many Wichita Falls residents said they believe this has been a waste of time and both parties will feel the effects.

“I think the people who are gonna vote for him are already gonna vote for him,” Wichita Falls resident David Craft said.

This is among a common response from many in Wichita Falls following the historic impeachment of the 45th US president.

“I think it hurts both sides, not only President Trump but the democrats also,” Wichita Falls resident Ed Vancamp said.

Though some believe this will help the president in the long run.

“Because of the strong background of all the American people here, I think even though we don’t like what he says a lot of times, he is the man for the job,” Wichita Falls resident Steve Aikens said.

“I don’t think they had a good reason to impeach President Trump, I think they were trying to get back at him because he won the election,” Vancamp said.

Wichita County Democratic Party chairwoman Janel Ponder-Smith admits she initially was not for impeachment, but reading the transcript of the president’s call with Ukraine’s president changed her mind.

“They may not want to acknowledge it but I think most thinking democrats understand that with the senate being majority Republican, Trump will be acquitted,” Ponder-Smith said.

While Republican Party chairwoman Annette Barfield called the impeachment a sham and an unfair process.

“I think that both nationally and locally we are proud of what the president has accomplished despite all of the obstacles that have been placed in his path and he has done remarkable things for our country,” Barfield said.

While the two-party leaders may disagree on the president’s impeachment, they are both looking forward to the 2020 election.

The process now shifts to a senate trial as early as next month.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is waiting to send the impeachment articles until she thinks the Senate will hold a fair trial.