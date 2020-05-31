WF residents plan for peaceful protest

Wichita Falls residents are planning a demonstration of their own following behind protests in other states across the nation.

The protest is set for Monday, June 1.

A Facebook event has been created called Wichita Falls peaceful protest hashtag I can’t breathe.



According to the post, the plan is to meet downtown at the corner of 8th and Scott street at 4 p.m. and for the protest to wrap up at 7 p.m.

Organizers said they are also planning a march for next weekend.



They ask those who want to participate to bring posters, markers, umbrellas and bottled water.



The Facebook description says “it’s time for us to stand together and be a voice for those that have been left unheard.”