WF residents rally in support of 2021 inauguration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Members of the community gathered at the Memorial Stadium to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and to spread the message of peace in the community.

Over 20 vehicles lined up driving down Southwest Pkwy. and Kemp Blvd. honking horns and displaying signs of support.

Event Coordinator Alexis Zuniga said since the capitol incident she has been wanting to reach out to the community and start spreading the word of peace and inspire those in the community to express their voices

“You can definitely feel the dark cloud over everybody, but after this inauguration its like a new shining light. It’s a new start for hope and change and hopefully, it starts right here in the community,” Zuniga said.

Those attending made signs with personal messages and were also fed snacks.

Organizers want to thank the community as well as the Wichita Falls democratic party for help with making this event possible.