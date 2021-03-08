WF restaurant aims to reopen after winter storm damage

WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL) — Snow and subzero temperatures may be out of the forecast but winter storm Uri’s impact continues to be felt by homeowners and businesses across Texoma.

Fox Hill Restaurant and Gardens in Wichita Falls is temporarily closed and under renovation after fire sprinklers set off by a power surge created sheets of ice on furniture.

If a pandemic wasn’t enough, add on subzero temperatures, ice, and a collapsing roof.

That’s when Fox Hill Restaurant Gardener Aaron Crump sprang into action.

“When we walked inside. There was water coming from the ceiling. Floors flooded. Ya it was bad,” said Crump.

Immediately calling firefighters to the scene, Crump said he may have lost his garden, but he saved the restaurant in the process.

“We’ll open as soon as we can. We have a lot of work to do on the house and we have to start regrowing everything too because when we lost power, we lost everything in the greenhouse,” Crump said.

An attitude General Manager Shawn Sharif said that has come to expect from his knowledgeable staff.

“We are farm to table restaurant. We do all of our vegetables outside that is all been ruined because of the freeze and we try to don’t grow it here, we buy it all local.”

It’s a team he relies on and one that isn’t prone to dwelling on the past.

“If I could see this place full of people again that would be mission accomplished,” Crump said.

General Manager Sharif said the restaurant doesn’t have a firm re-open date but hopes to be back up and in running in two months.