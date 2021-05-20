WF restaurant getting its TV close up

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls restaurant known to locals is getting ready for its close-up as the state syndicated TV show ‘Good Taste with Tanji’ makes its way to the Parkway Grill next week.

Owner Scot Plowman says that he’s looking forward to welcoming in the cameras for the episode shoot.

Parkway Grill is one of the oldest sports bars in the area and has been open in Wichita Falls since 1986.

“People are invited to come out if they aren’t afraid to be on camera. They are going to interview customers, they are going to interview our staff, they are going to be watching our kitchen as we prepare stuff, and then we are going to have a watch party later. I don’t know the exact dates on when we are suppose to do that but it’s a pretty big deal,” Plowman said.

‘Good Taste with Tanji’ is shooting at Parkway Grill next Wednesday.

Plowman says crews have four cameras and spend about eight hours shooting an entire episode of the show.

The public is welcome to come by during shooting for lunch or your favorite beer.