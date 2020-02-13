WF Rotary Club hears from JP Precinct 1, Place 1 candidates

Thursday afternoon, Annetta Pope, Joseph Robeson and James Hughes each had time to answer questions at the Wichita Falls Rotary Club meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three candidates are vying for former Justice of the Peace Janice Sons’ seat.

Thursday afternoon, Annetta Pope, Joseph Robeson and James Hughes each had time to answer questions at the Wichita Falls Rotary Club meeting.

Questions focused on their own backgrounds, their goals and why they believe Wichita County residents should vote for them for Precinct 1 Place 1 JP.

All three are Wichita County natives and graduates of Midwestern State University.

Hughes said he believes his background and experiences set him apart for this specific job.

“Experience matters, in this race I’m the only candidate that has eight years of any experience working in the Justice of the Peace office,” candidate James Hughes said.

Robeson is a Wichita Falls police officer and wants to use those lessons if he’s elected.

“Over the last 13.5 years as a police officer and then my background in the military, being in leadership and that environment, you combine the two and that’s what you’re gonna need as the next Justice of the Peace,” candidate Joseph Robeson said.

For Pope, she believes her hard work and dedication to the people in Wichita County are what sets her apart.

“I have been all over the county, served different people, served cultures and I’m the type of person, that’s in my DNA, I work hard,” candidate Annetta Pope said.

The Republican primary election is March 3 and stay with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as that date approaches.