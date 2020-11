WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A delicious Thanksgiving meal was available Thursday afternoon at the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls.

The homeless shelter welcomed anyone to come for fellowship and a good meal.

Now speaking of the Salvation Army, officials there are on the hunt right now for bell ringers for its yearly “Red Kettle Campaign.”

It’s the agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year and if you want to help, sign up to volunteer by clicking here.