WF serial killer’s appeal for new trial denied, death sentence reinstated

A Texoma serial killer’s appeal for a new trial is denied and his death sentence is now reinstated.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Texoma serial killer’s appeal for a new trial is denied and his death sentence is now reinstated.

More than three decades ago, Faryion Wardrip was convicted in the stabbing, murder, and rape of 20-year-old Terri Sims.

It was DNA that finally enabled Wichita County investigators to link Wardrip to a 16-month killing spree that left four other young women dead.

In 1999, Wardrip was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the first murder, and three life terms for the other three killings.

Former Wichita County Chief Appellate Attorney John Brasher said the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed on Monday the Federal District Court’s decision to grant Wardrip a new punishment trial.

The court had reversed the death sentence based on the claim of ineffective counsel.

Wardrip remains on death row at the Polunsky Unit near Livingston.