WF Shrine Circus Tickets on sale

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Shrine Circus, produced by the Carden International Circus, is returning to Wichita Falls for one day only, Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Acrobats, aerialists, animals, and clowns will take the ring at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

This year features Ringmasters, Nicolette and Bardo. Acrobats will tumble and spin through the air. A William Tell bow and arrow act will boggle the mind while walkers of the tight wire skip rope, create a human pyramid, and jump 30 feet into the air on a wire the size of an adult thumb.

Multi-generational trainer and presenter, Joey Frisco, leads the herd of Asian elephants as they adorn the circus floor demonstrating their enormous grace, intelligence, and strength. Massive Bengal tigers create an illusion of kittens at play at the hands of Ryan Holder. Horses and camels dance in unison at the guiding hand of Ms. Karin Houck in the ring, while Ms. Sonia Omar and her son present energetic, prancing poodles jumping and leaping in a comedic, fast-paced performance.

Doors open one hour before showtime for the Preshow Festivities including performer meet and greets, learn circus skills, and animal rides!

End Zone tickets are available for $12. General Admission Tickets are $14 for children 12 and under and $18 for adults.

A limited number of $22 Upper Reserved and $24 Lower Reserved seating is available.

Find tickets at www.spectacularcircus.com, www.tickets.com or one hour before showtime at MPEC Kay Yeager Coliseum box office.

Visit www.spectacularcircus.com for more information and discount offers.

There are two performance times on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.