WF Starbucks temporarily closed over COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Starbucks located at Kemp and Kell in Wichita Falls placed a sign outside the building Monday morning that said “Temporarily closed sorry for the inconvenience.”

Officials with Starbucks confirmed that the location was closed after an employee started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the store has precautionarily closed after a partner indicated they were experiencing potential symptoms,” Jory Mendes Starbucks representative said. “The respective [employee] and all other [employees] who have been in close contact with them are self-isolating so due to limited staffing, the store is closed.”

According to Mendes, this location is scheduled to re-open on Wednesday with employees who were not determined to have been in close contact with the initial employee.

Staffing is very limited, so you may see a shift in operating hours over the next few days as a result.

All employees who were deemed to have worked in close contact with this employee will also be paid for the time they will miss during the recommended 14 days of self-isolation.