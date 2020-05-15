WF street projects still underway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have driven by the Walmart on Lawrence Road, you may have wondered if the Maplewood to McNeil extension project is still on schedule.

That project, as well as the widening of a portion of Taft Boulevard and other street improvements were approved in a bond election in 2018.

All those projects are moving forward, with the Maplewood extension being the first on the list. That is scheduled to be completed by November.

In 2019 a bid was awarded to Wilson Contracting in the amount of $1.8 million.

Part of the extension work already got underway last summer by the Reserves Apartments.

The weather has created a few delays for crews on the other part but Director of public works, Russell Schreiber said they are moving forward to have the stretch next to the Walmart construction finished by November.

“The key point for us is to make sure we have the section alongside Walmart complete by November, they obviously had access for shopping season for the holidays so our intent is to have that completed in a timely manner to open up those exits back onto Maplewood from Walmart,” Director of Public Works Russell Screiber said.

Other projects in the bond will move forward as the city council approves bids.