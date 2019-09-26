WF teen charged with agg. assault family violence after threatening to kill own grandmother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police officers said a local teen shouted “I will kill you if you don’t let me leave” while allegedly pointed a gun at his own grandmother.

Officers arrived to a residence in the 1500 block of Burnett Tuesday afternoon for a call about a man with a gun threatening to shoot anyone who came close.

Police officers said they found and arrested Fernando Figueroa, 17, on the front porch, who told officers he was unarmed.

Inside the home, the victim, who is Figueroa’s grandmother, reportedly told officers after getting into a disagreement over money, Figueroa pulled out a small black pistol and pointed it at her.

She said that’s when he told her he’d kill her if she didn’t let him leave.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness inside the home also told officers she heard yelling and cursing and saw Figueroa pull a small black gun out of his pocket, yet police officers said a weapon was never found at the scene.

Figueroa is now charged with aggravated assault family violence and his bond is set at $1,500.