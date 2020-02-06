WF teen in fight of her life as she battles rare cancer

A Wichita Falls Middle School student is now in a battle no one should ever face but she’s not alone

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls middle school student is in a battle no one should ever face, but she’s not alone.

“She was diagnosed shortly after Christmas,” Adriana Holt’s aunt Linda Casper said.

At just 14-years-old, Adriana Holt’s life has taken a turn no one expected.

“Adriana is going through Sarcoma Cancer,” Adriana’s cousin De’Shaun Peoples said.

An uncommon cancer that occurs in the bones and soft tissues.

“She is going through radiation five-week radiation and she started that this week on top of chemo,” Casper said. “After the radiation, they’ll decide if they can remove the tumor. The tumor is a little bit smaller than a softball. It’s located behind a part of her knee and her upper thigh in the back.”

The McNeil Junior High student who plays basketball, volleyball and runs track is described as outgoing and strong and it’s her strength in this very difficult time that keeps her family going.

“She is very upbeat and positive and we’re staying that way too,” Casper said.

Casper, Adriana’s aunt, said it is the basketball trainer at McNiel who first noticed something could’ve been wrong after Holt sustained an ankle injury.

“She went to the trainer and she started complaining about her behind the leg problems and the trainer worked with her at McNiel and decided and told the family you probably need to go ahead and see a doctor,” Casper said.

To help with her medical expenses and trips back and forth to the Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, family and friends are hosting a fundraiser sponsored by Lone Star Muscle Cars.

“One of the best ways to do fundraisers are classic car shows, so we decided to help out this young lady and hopefully get her some help that she needs,” Lone Star Muscle Cars owner Ernie McConnell said.

Family and friends said every prayer and positive energy is appreciated, and of course, every donated dollar counts.

The car show fundraiser is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lone Star Muscle Cars off Highway 277 West of FM 369.

It is $20 for the car show and there will be food and drink on sale.

There will be a 50/50 raffles, a baked goods sale and a photo booth donated by Out Of The Box Parties.

If you cannot attend and would like to donate, follow this GoFundMe link.