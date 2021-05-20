City of WF to end mask requirement, still enforced in city transportation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The City of Wichita Falls, in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order, will end their mask requirement in city facilities but with two exceptions in city transportation.

Masks will be enforced at Wichita Falls Regional Airport and on the Falls Ride Transportation system due to Transportation Security Administration and Federal Transit Administration extending their mask order through Sept. 13

The City of Wichita Falls said the wearing of face coverings/masks is optional and any employee or citizen who chooses to wear a face-covering/mask is encouraged to do so.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is strongly recommending anyone not vaccinated continue to wear a mask.