WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are just one day away from the 2023 Art Battle State Championship, which is being hosted right here in Wichita Falls. Curtis Jackson spoke with one local competing artist and shows us just how passionate these artists are about their craft and not to mention, beyond talented!

For Derrick Holt, a blank canvas is much more than that, it’s an opportunity to create, inspire, and most importantly express himself.

“I think that’s kind of the goal of art, to tap into your emotions that you might not know that are there or there, I don’t know sometimes it helps you it’s just kind of one of those things that are beautiful,” Holt said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Holt has been interested in art since a very young age, learning new techniques over the years ultimately leading him to put his skills to the test.

“This is going to be my fourth Art Battle I’m still super nervous but you know every time it’s a lot of fun, I’m really excited to compete with a lot of the very talented artists that are going to be up there,” Holt said.

But this isn’t your typical Art Battle, Art Battle Director, Bob Barrow said the artists are competing for something big.

“In this case, the winner is the representative of the State of Texas at the national event in April, April the first in Daytona Beach, Florida,” Barrow said.

Each artist will have 20 mins to create a painting live, which the audience will then vote on before being auctioned off, Holt said he’s hoping to clench the state title but says regardless, the Art Battle offers much more than a shot at the title.

“I’ve never done a wet-on-wet technique until I started Art Battle so doing that whole thing it really kind of brought out another side of me that I didn’t know I had,” Holt said.

Not only has it helped Holt with new techniques, but the Art Battle also helps him learn how to paint faster.

“Some people can work really fast my man, I, on the other hand, it takes me months. So think about kind of compressing a month’s worth of work in twenty minutes,” Holt said.

Something that Holt will have to do if he wants to take home the win, is create fast.

The 2023 Art Battle is kicking off this Saturday at the JS Bridwell AG center. Doors open at 6 pm and painting begins at 7 with three rounds. Tickets are 25 dollars in advance, or 30 dollars at the doors. For more information on how to purchase a ticket or reserve a VIP table, click here.