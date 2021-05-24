WF unemployment falls, lowest since beginning of pandemic

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls’ unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in more than a year before the pandemic was beginning to be felt economically.

The rate for the three-county metro for April is 5.5% compared to 10.6% in April last year and 6.6% in the month of March this year.

The rate in the past year had been as high as 11.6% in the city. The average for last year is just under 7%.

This compared to a rate of 3.4% at the start of last year before the pandemic hit.

The rate for the city in April is 5.8% The lowest rate in Texas is Amarillo’s 4%. The state average is 6.3%.

The Texas Workforce Commission says Texas lost 1.4 million jobs last March and April due to COVID-19 measures.

In the Wichita Falls region. The lowest rate is in Foard County at 3% and the highest is 7.4% in Wilbarger County. Five counties now have rates below 5%.