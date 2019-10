WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls DAV Chapter 41 is asking the community to come out and honor a veteran who has no known family members at his funeral on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 12:45 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are set for U.S. Marine and Vietnam Veteran Eddie McAnear. The funeral will take place at the Wichita County Cemetary located at 900 30th street.

The chapter will also be standing honors for McAnear.