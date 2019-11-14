WF Veteran’s Clinic gets new home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Department of Veteran’s Affairs has announced the location of the new Veteran’s Clinic that will replace the one on Sheppard Air Force Base.

Veterans and veterans advocacy groups have been lobbying for a new clinic for years.

The new clinic is expected to be open next summer and will be located in the strip mall building that is between Walmart and Cracker Barrel on Central Freeway.

A VA spokesperson said it will be almost 16,000 square feet with expanded mental health services. The current temporary clinic was moved to the base in 2016 to replace the small clinic on 7th Street.

Veterans said they have been promised a stand-alone clinic near the base for about 10 years.

The base location has been the source of complaints from many vets because of the difficulty of getting on base and parking problems.

It has been seeing more than 3,500 patients a year, with increases expected in the coming years.