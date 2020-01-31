WF Warriors hockey team announces player signing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As players continue to join the club, Texomans are welcomed to join the newest players signing next week for the Wichita Falls Warriors hockey team.

Wichita Falls Warrior Hockey Club President Jason Rent said folks are welcomed to attend a press conference at Red River Harley Davidson on Northwest Freeway Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m.

Rent said officials will be available for questions from the public.

The Wichita Falls Warriors announced their fan-selected name on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Their inaugural season will begin