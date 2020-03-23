WF water supply not affected by COVID-19

As many concerns arise due to COVID-19, city officials are reiterating that there is a lot to be worried about regarding the pandemic but water supply is not one of them.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As many concerns arise due to COVID-19, Wichita Falls City Officials are reiterating that there is a lot to be worried about regarding the pandemic but water supply is not one of them.

Wichita Falls’ Utilities Operation Manager Daniel Nix said the drinking water source is safe and reliable and he doesn’t anticipate any interruptions or safety of the drinking water supply.

Nix said there is no evidence proving the virus can or will contaminate the water but gives residents who are skeptical some advice.

“It would be better their money well-spent if they just went out and bought some plastic jugs and plastic bottles, fill it with tap water and keep it in their refrigerator,” Nix said.

Nix added however that the water treatment processes are put together to ensure viruses are inactivated.

He said the water supply is also not a major concern to city officials as the lakes are in the 90% full range.