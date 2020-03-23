Breaking News
City of Wichita Falls to temporarily suspend water disconnections
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

WF water supply not affected by COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
As many concerns arise due to COVID-19, city officials are reiterating that there is a lot to be worried about regarding the pandemic but water supply is not one of them.

As many concerns arise due to COVID-19, city officials are reiterating that there is a lot to be worried about regarding the pandemic but water supply is not one of them.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As many concerns arise due to COVID-19, Wichita Falls City Officials are reiterating that there is a lot to be worried about regarding the pandemic but water supply is not one of them.

Wichita Falls’ Utilities Operation Manager Daniel Nix said the drinking water source is safe and reliable and he doesn’t anticipate any interruptions or safety of the drinking water supply.

Nix said there is no evidence proving the virus can or will contaminate the water but gives residents who are skeptical some advice.

“It would be better their money well-spent if they just went out and bought some plastic jugs and plastic bottles, fill it with tap water and keep it in their refrigerator,” Nix said.

Nix added however that the water treatment processes are put together to ensure viruses are inactivated.

He said the water supply is also not a major concern to city officials as the lakes are in the 90% full range.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News