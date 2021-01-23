WF-WC health district administers almost 1,500 doses of COVID vaccine at second clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District held its second vaccine clinic today at the MPEC.

The clinic was scheduled to have 975 appointments but the clinic was operating so well after two hours into the process, officials added 500 more appointments.

Vaccines that were not given out today, will be scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

“1950 total vaccines. We had scheduled 975 today. We’re hoping to be able to give many more than that so we’re working on that process right now,” Lou Kreidler, health director, said.

The district said it does not know when they will receive additional vaccines from the state.

Kreidler also advised people to answer unknown calls from the health district because they are calling from personal numbers.