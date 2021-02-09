WF-WC Health District COVID-19 second dose clinic date change

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to possible inclement weather, the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District has decided to move their second Pfizer dose mass vaccination clinic to Friday, February 12 at the MPEC located at 1000 5th Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic was originally scheduled for Saturday, February 13, and is only for individuals who received their first dose at the MPEC on Saturday, January 23.

There will be slight changes to the process in order to accommodate the public due to the weather.

Individuals will need to enter the building through the west entrance located off Burnett Street when they arrive. They will then complete their forms inside. Individuals need to bring their vaccination cards to the clinic.

For individuals who received the first dose on January 23, their appointment time for the second

dose, is the exact same time as it was on January 23.

The health district will call all individuals as a courtesy reminder and asks the public to please make sure you are available for your second dose vaccine.

There will be no makeup days and appointment times are unable to be changed.

This change does not affect individuals who received their first Pfizer dose at the health district on

January 26, 27 and 28. Their second dose appointment times and dates remain the same.

The clinic is appointment based and the health district will call all individuals as a courtesy

reminder.

Masks are required.

