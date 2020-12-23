WF-WC Health District hopes to avoid another holiday spike

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, December 22, marks the second-highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases in Wichita County during the pandemic, just three days before Christmas.

“It is concerning to see that kind of one day spike prior to our Christmas holidays,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Director of Health Lou Kreidler said.

25-less cases than the record 207 exactly four weeks ago.

The health district warned not to gather for Halloween and Thanksgiving, but spikes still followed.

“We would end up with entire households in quarantine following thanksgiving,” Kreidler said.

Now, Kreidler continues this safety plea, urging peopl to spend Christmas with their immediate household.

And a survey conducted of 1,000 people in the U.S. by SingleCare shows some people may have learned from recent holidays, with 68% saying they are concerned about getting COVID-19 during a holiday gathering this month.

“Drop them off at their doorstep and then do a zoom or facetime and to open those presents virtually so there is not an exposure created out of Christmas,” Kreidler said.

A heightened sense of awareness with New Year’s Eve less than a week after Christmas, a holiday synonymous with parties and crowds.

“A lot of times they participate in activities and do things that they wouldn’t normally do any other time of the year,” Kreidler said.

That has the health district a little worried, new exposure from Christmas spilling over into the new year.

“To be exposed and to not know that and to go out on new years eve we know that the potential for multiple exposures coming from a single exposure is greater because of that,” Kreidler said.

Kreidler and the health district are continuing to urge people to protect themselves and others this holiday season.