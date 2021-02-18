WF-WC Health District reschedules COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recent Texas weather posed a significant problem for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

But, there is good news here in Wichita Falls, because after two days of waiting, more than 1,900 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine arrived at the health district Thursday!

Health District Lou Kreidler said these doses will be sent out to the districts community partners many who have canceled vaccination appointments due to the storm.

By the way, if you signed up for the vaccine at the health district, all vaccination appointments for individuals who were originally scheduled for this week on Tuesday and Wednesday, have all been moved to Monday, February 22.

Then anyone who had an appointment Thursday, your appointment will be moved to Tuesday, February 23.

More good news as Krediler said they hope to have the online system for appointments up in running in the next week or so.