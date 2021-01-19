WF-WC Health District transitions vaccine process to new software system

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even though the health district is temporarily pausing signups for the COVID-19 vaccination waitlist, health officials are preparing to implement a new automated system.

Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials said the recent vaccine clinic at the North Texas State Hospital was a success.

And when more of the vaccine arrives, the health district will be moving the entire process online, allowing more people to go through a vaccine clinic in a shorter amount of time.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines led to a frenzy of calls to the health district.

Officials said scheduling appointments for the recent vaccine clinic took several days for nine individuals to process.

And after talking with several other health directors, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Director of Health Lou Kreidler found a solution.

“Corpus Christi is using a system called Luminare,” Kreidler said. “It’s completely automated. It’s online. People can access it either via the web or an app.”

Luminare allows people to fill out registration forms and schedule their appointment. After vaccination clinics, all data will be saved and sent to ImmTrac2, the Texas Immunization Registry.

With the registry requiring data to be input into its system 24 hours after a dosage is administered, this helps the health district save staff time and administer more vaccines at each clinic.

“They said that once we get everything in place, they could have it up and running within 48 to 96 hours. So we’re really excited about the changes and the possibilities that utilizing this software application will bring to our community,” Kreidler said.

With active cases currently declining in Wichita County, there are reasons to celebrate some good news during the first month of the new year. But Kreidler warned that people must remain vigilant if they want the downward trend to continue.

“I’m encouraged that we’re seeing a decrease in the number of cases that we’ve had since Christmas. We saw that huge spike from Christmas and new year’s celebrations. Hopefully, our cases will be leveling out,” Kreidler said.

As the health district awaits doses for the next clinic, they hope a new system will make the process much easier for everyone involved.

Kreidler also said there are about 7,000 people currently on the waiting list. They are urging people not to call the health district.

People on the waiting list will not lose their place in line when the health district transitions to the new system.