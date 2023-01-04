WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Public Health District announced a new web-based portal, Wednesday.

According to a press release, VitalDirector is a product of Permitium, a provider of cloud-based software for vital records offices around the country. It is focused on extending government services to communities.

The portal is designed for qualified applicants to make requests for certified birth records, for people born in Texas, and death records for those who died in the city limits of Wichita Falls records, according to the release.

Access to the portal can be found at www.health.wichitafallstx.gov

