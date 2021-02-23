WF-WC public health district receives 1,200 doses of Moderna vaccine this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, which was last week’s allotment delayed due to weather.

The health district will be scheduling appointments for those 500 doses this week.

They also received 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, in which they will partner with the Clinics of North Texas, North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center, United Regional Health Care System, and Electra Hospital District.

Health officials said patients do not need to call the facilities asking for an appointment.

Each facility will work through the state prioritized groups, phases 1A and 1B, reaching out directly

to their eligible patients in a systematic fashion.

The health district will continue to utilize its current waiting list to schedule appointments.

Health district officials said they have made significant strides with their transition to the online system for vaccine sign-ups.

This system will allow people to register on a waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccine, and allow the health district to directly contact patients who are on the waitlist when clinic and vaccine spaces are available, and complete vaccination clinics with little to no paperwork.

The Health District is currently in Phase 1 of the transition.

Patients who previously signed up for the waitlist, and were in Phases 1A and 1B, were transitioned Tuesday to the on-line system.

2,301 people received a text with a link that included instructions on how to register in the system.

When phase 2 begins, the waiting list will be opened for registration for people who have not previously signed up on the Health District’s waitlist.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on when phase 2 begins.