WF woman allegedly hits child in face, charged with injury to child, public intoxication

Charlotte Graham was arrested near the scene and booked into jail for injury to a child and public intoxication.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman is accused of walking up to a man holding his young son in a parking lot and hitting the boy in the face.

Police said the man called from the Walgreens on 9th street and when they arrived he told them the woman left on foot in an alley.

Police said they found the woman in an alley nearby, and when they approached she refused their commands and told them she had a gun.



Police detained her and did not find a gun. They say she started screaming that babies were coming and sat down and opened her legs as if in labor.



Police later determined she was not pregnant.



They also said she told them she was working for the FBI and demanded they call them.



After getting her to the hospital to be checked out she was booked into jail.

Police said the man who called them said he was getting his five-year-old son out of the back seat at Walgreens and was holding him in his arms when graham walked up.



He said Graham asked if she could see his child, and her face changed from happy to aggressive, and she swung a fist at the boy.



He said he tried to spin his son around but the boy got hit in the left cheek, and he elbowed Graham out of the way.



He told police his son began crying and asked if his tooth was going to fall out.