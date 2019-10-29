WF woman allegedly steals $150 worth of lipstick, charged with theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 20-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with theft after police said she took about $150 worth of lipstick from Kohl’s Sunday.



Store security personnel said they observed Giselle Espinoza place eight lipstick packages into a shoebox, and then go into a dressing room before coming out without the shoe box.



They said she paid for some items of clothing and then was detained outside.



Officers said the lipstick was in her purse, and that Espinoza admitted she put them in her purse in the dressing room.



Records show no previous arrests.