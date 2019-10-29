Breaking News
Suspect apprehended following Greenville shooting

WF woman allegedly steals $150 worth of lipstick, charged with theft

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 20-year-old Wichita Falls woman is charged with theft after police said she took about $150 worth of lipstick from Kohl’s Sunday.

Store security personnel said they observed Giselle Espinoza place eight lipstick packages into a shoebox, and then go into a dressing room before coming out without the shoe box.

They said she paid for some items of clothing and then was detained outside.

Officers said the lipstick was in her purse, and that Espinoza admitted she put them in her purse in the dressing room.

Records show no previous arrests.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strange Siren Wichita Falls long for web"

Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Falls Turf and Ornamental puts up Christmas lights"

Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Courthouse creates new position, closes Central Magistrates office"

Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Complaints against woman's bed and breakfast could cause her to shut down"

Comanche man dies from car accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comanche man dies from car accident"

Lipstick theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lipstick theft"

Man charged with abusing his younger siblings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with abusing his younger siblings"

Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Potencia Projects and 9th Street Studio to put on 'Los Muertos'- a day of the dead celebration"

Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue trick-or-treat buckets for kids with autism"

KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX crew takes on the Halloween scaries, Vernon haunted house"

From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "From trick-or-treating to haunted houses, here's what you can expect downtown"

Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect apprehended following Greenville homecoming party shooting"