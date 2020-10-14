WF woman arrested after she tells neighbors she had sex with 12-year-old

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy in 2018.

Brittany Rouleau, 34, is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Police said the victim was taken to Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center by his guardian and he said when he was in the sixth grade he had come out of the bathroom and Rouleau was in the room and took off her clothes and told him to take off his clothes.

He said they had sex, and afterward, he said he told her it felt wrong, and she told him not to tell anyone because he would get into trouble because he took part.

A police officer interviewed Rouleau and said she first denied that it happened, but later admitted to it.

The officer said Rouleau also told a neighbor she had had sex with the boy two years ago.