WF woman arrested, charged for stealing from Boys and Girls Club donation bins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with taking boxes from the donation bins of the Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club resale shop.

Carla Brickner, 53, is charged with criminal trespass for that incident in late July 2020, and possession of a controlled subtance and tampering with evidence on Oct. 9.

Burkburnett police officers said surveillance cameras recorded Brickner pulling up to the donation area in the back of the store in a white truck and checking the area out before getting out and taking two boxes next to the bins.

The next day an Iowa Park officer called Burkburnett police to say he saw the video on Facebook and recognized the woman as Brickner, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Oct. 9, Brickner was arrested after an officer went to Gordon Lake in Iowa Park to check a report of two women there with fishing poles when the lake was closed to fishing.

The women were gone when the officer arrived, but Brickner was found in the parking lot of Grace Church.

When the officer told her he had an arrest warrant for her for trespassing he said she threw a glass pipe with meth residue in it down near the front driver’s side door of the police car.

When questioned, the officer said she also admitted having meth in her bra.