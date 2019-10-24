WF woman arrested for cutting boyfriend with box cutters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was arrested after police say she cut her 53- year-old boyfriend with box cutters.

42- year-old Lakiesha Houston is charged with assault family violence.

Police say just after 5:30 yesterday morning, they were called to a home in the 1200 block of 33rd street.

They say Houston’s 53- year-old boyfriend had cuts on his chest and back.

According to officers, Houston’s boyfriend told her to get out of the house and put her clothes by the front door.

That’s when police say Houston’s 15- year-old child started to hit him saying he was not going to kick his mother out of the house.

Police say the man then grabbed and moved the teen aside before Houston grabbed box cutters and began to attack him, cutting him on his chest and back.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.