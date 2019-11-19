WF Woman calls 911 to meet her after allegedly cutting soon-to-be ex-husband

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is jailed on suspicion of assaulting her estranged husband with a razor.

Sarah Watson, 36, is charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Police said the man said his soon-to-be ex-wife came to his home on Rain Lily Court around 7 p.m. Sunday to return one of his credit cards and came in without his permission.

He said she then walked into the bathroom and began searching for her wedding ring.

When he asked her to leave, he said she became violent and grabbed a razor and cut him on his arm.

He said he began pushing her out of his house and she started hitting him in the face with both fists.

Police said they attempted to contact Watson but could not locate her.

Then about 8 p.m. They said she called 911 and asked them to come meet her.

They said she admitted going to the man’s home without permission but said she was assaulted first, and that he pushed her and grabbed her around the neck, so she grabbed the razor to protect herself.

Police said they saw no bruises or redness on her neck, and when they asked her why she waited so long to call them, she said she had to buy some milk for her grandchild.