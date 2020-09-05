WF woman celebrates 100th birthday, doubles wish for 100 cards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s one thing to celebrate your birthday during this pandemic, it’s another to celebrate 100 years.

Trudy Hughes turned a century old Friday.

Loved ones got to celebrate her through a window at Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation.

Related Content WF resident asking for 100 cards to celebrate 100th birthday

Hughes asked for 100 cards for her 100th birthday and she got two times that.

“It’s really difficult not being able to give her a big hug and tell her how much we love her,” Hughes’ daughter Patsy Murdoch said. “But it’s just a total blessing that she has been with us for 100 years.”

Family and friends were able to sing “Happy Birthday” through a phone call and the window.

Hughes’ daughter and granddaughter said they’re so thankful for all who sent cards.