WF woman celebrates 100th birthday, doubles wish for 100 cards

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s one thing to celebrate your birthday during this pandemic, it’s another to celebrate 100 years.
Trudy Hughes turned a century old Friday.
Loved ones got to celebrate her through a window at Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation.
Hughes asked for 100 cards for her 100th birthday and she got two times that.
“It’s really difficult not being able to give her a big hug and tell her how much we love her,” Hughes’ daughter Patsy Murdoch said. “But it’s just a total blessing that she has been with us for 100 years.”
Family and friends were able to sing “Happy Birthday” through a phone call and the window.
Hughes’ daughter and granddaughter said they’re so thankful for all who sent cards.