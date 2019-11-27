WF woman celebrates 102 years of stories to tell

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman is celebrating 102 years of being alive today with some pretty fascinating stories to share.

Erika Duffy’s friends at her salon threw her a surprise birthday party.



On top of getting her hair done weekly, Duffy said she enjoys bowling which she hasn’t done in a while, but looks forward to getting back into.



Duffy’s story is inspiring.



She was born in Germany and came to America shortly after the Americans and allies took control of Berlin at the end of world war two.



Duffy still lives alone and said she wants to be independent as long as possible.

“I still live alone and I try to hang in there to the best of my ability so far so good I’m living alone and I’m happy but I miss my husband he has been to war all over the world,” Duffy said.

And get this, once in Berlin Duffy said she made a comment to an SS officer and was jailed and interrogated for two days.