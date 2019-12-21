WF woman charged after allegedly stealing wood from city construction site

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with resisting and evading arrest after police responded to a report of a woman stealing wood from a city construction site.

Christina Devore, 44, was booked into jail Thursday.

An officer responded around 10:30 p.m. to the city construction site at Grant Street and Avenue I and found a woman matching the description at a home next to the site.

When the officer spoke to her, the officer said she became irate that police were investigating theft of the wood and said she was leaving.

The officer told Devore she was being detained for questioning and said she began yelling then pushed the officer away. The officer then took Devore to the ground and put her in handcuffs.

The officer then said Devore refused to walk to the patrol car and dragged and slammed her feet into the ground on the way.

Records show Devore has a previous conviction for burglary.