WF woman charged after breaking into deceased woman’s home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after police said she broke into a deceased woman’s house and took items.

56-year-old Pamela Brown is charged with burglary of a habitation.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad by a woman who said she witnessed the break-in and followed the suspect to Broad.

Officers said they found Brown in front of a house there, and she told them she was dropping off property to her friend.

They said she told them the property was hers, and she had gotten from a storage unit.

But, when they asked which storage unit, they said she changed the story and told them the property came from a house she was buying.

When asked what house, they said she told them she got it from a vacant house after the owners died.

The woman who called police told officers the property belonged to her deceased grandmother who lived on Lakeview, and she had seen Brown coming out of the Lakeview house before she followed her to Broad.

Police said they found cookware from the house on Lakeview in the house on Broad, and that they checked the home on Lakeview and found the backdoor kicked in.

They said they also found empty boxes the cookware had originally been in.