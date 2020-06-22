WF woman charged after hitting, throwing multiple objects at husband

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls police said a newlywed turned on her husband with a flower pot, screwdriver, her teeth, and a box cutter.

Police said they went to the 200 block of Carolina Sunday morning and the husband said his wife of four months, Sharon Reid, threw a flower pot at him when he was sitting on a couch, then hit him in the face with her fist.



He said she then got a screwdriver and tried to stab him. He said he grabbed her but suffered a small wound to the hand.



He said he got hold of her and held her down on the couch and she bit his right index finger.



He said he tried to leave but she got a box cutter and blocked the front door.



He said he got around her and outside just before officers arrived.

Reid was charged with aggravated assault- serious bodily injury.