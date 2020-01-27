WF woman charged after refusing to give boyfriend his medication, resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is in jail after police said she refused to let her boyfriend in their house to get his medication, then resisted when police tried to arrest her for drug possession.

Susan McGill, 53, is charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following Saturday’s incident.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, a Wichita Falls police officer was sent to meet a man at the 2700 block of Taft Boulevard so he could get retrieve his prescriptions, a medical device and other belongings out of the house he lived in with McGill, his girlfriend.

When they arrived, police said the man used his key to open the door, but McGill slammed it shut from inside.

The man and officers then entered the garage using the man’s garage door opener. Officers knocked on the door inside the garage and told McGill the man just wanted his medicine.

According to authorities, McGill yelled at them to go away. After the officers knocked again, McGill threw a bag of medicine into the garage. However, officers said it had expired.

Officers then yelled to McGill that all the man wanted was his medicine.

Police said McGill then stepped out of the house and threw a glass pipe and a pill bottle into the garage. Officers said the pill bottle contained marijuana.

Authorities said they asked the man for permission to enter the home with his key.

Officials with the WFPD said when the officer walked in, McGill ran to the door and yelled at him to get out.

Officers said they attempted to arrest McGill, but she began thrashing and resisting.

According to authorities, an officer took her to the floor, where she continued to resist until they were able to restrain her with handcuffs.