WF woman charged after she cut, poked son with kitchen knife

A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after police said she cut and poked her son with a large kitchen knife.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after police said she cut and poked her son with a large kitchen knife.

Lisa Barton is charged with aggravated assault family violence.

Police said the victim told them he was in bed asleep Sunday night with his wife and his mother woke him to ask where her pills were.

He said when he told her he didn’t know, she became upset and began shoving things off the dresser onto the floor

He said he woke his wife and they got out of bed and went to the doorway, and his mother went to the kitchen and came back with a large knife.

He said she pushed him up against the wall and began running the knife blade against his shoulder, cutting him, then began poking him in the stomach with the knife.

He said he told her he was calling the police, and she ran out.

Police said the man suffered minor cuts.