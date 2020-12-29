WF woman charged for allegedly driving $40,000 car off dealership lot while dragging salesperson

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls woman is accused of driving a new Lincoln off a dealer’s lot, dragging a salesperson a short way.

Brittany Smith is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police said on December 21, representatives at Falls Ford said Smith came in and had an Arizona driver’s license, and asked to test drive a 2020 Lincoln Corsair valued at almost $40,000.

Because she was acting suspicious, they said they declined her request.

They said she returned a short time later and asked if they would let her take some pictures of the interior.

A salesperson unlocked the vehicle and then said she asked for a key so she could start the car to photograph the instruments.

A key was provided and when she started the car, they said she drove off.

Dragging the salesperson who was trying to stop her.

Police said they contacted Smith’s parents who said Smith arrived at their house with a new Lincoln and that when asked where she got it, she told them not to worry about it, and that she left in it the next day.